Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.