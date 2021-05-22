Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Agilysys by 81.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilysys by 27.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

