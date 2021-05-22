AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Down 0.5%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

