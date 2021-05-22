Ajo LP Sells 136,674 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,674 shares during the period. ProPetro accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.68% of ProPetro worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PUMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

