Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. 2,192,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

