Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.