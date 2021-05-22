Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s Largest Position

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 10.8% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $183,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

