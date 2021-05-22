Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $275.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.30 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,752,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

