Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $166.56 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $166,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 640.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

