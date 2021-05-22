Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Brokerages expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 2,694,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,204. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

