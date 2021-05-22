Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

ENB stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.