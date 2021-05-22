Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

