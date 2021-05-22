Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 26,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $3,477,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

