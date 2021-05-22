Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.