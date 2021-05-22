AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.43.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$24.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$24.35.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7677847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

