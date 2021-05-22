Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 9,442,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

