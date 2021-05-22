Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

