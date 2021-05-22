Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 29,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

