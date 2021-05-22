Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 33,696 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. 89,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.