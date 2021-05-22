Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $8,529,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 721,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit