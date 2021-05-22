Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $8,529,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 721,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

