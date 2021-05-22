Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,807,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

