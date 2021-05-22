Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $3,660,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ameresco by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,553,300. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 294,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,150. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

