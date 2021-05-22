American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,081. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

