American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells $12,374.20 in Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $12,374.20. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 147,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,931. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

