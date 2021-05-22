Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 899,011 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

