Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand Sells 30,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00.

COLD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.00. 1,772,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

