Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,690 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

