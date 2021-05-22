Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $348.43. 316,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,102. Cintas has a 1-year low of $239.68 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

