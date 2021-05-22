Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $240.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

