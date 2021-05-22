Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.76 million and the lowest is $68.68 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $276.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $300.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $274.44 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $302.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,724,035 shares of company stock valued at $67,360,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

GNK traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $702.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.