Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.60 Million

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $548.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.80 million and the highest is $551.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $201.83. 369,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordson has a 1-year low of $172.22 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

