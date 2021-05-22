Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 28.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.