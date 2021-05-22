Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PAHC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 518,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,642. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

