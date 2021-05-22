Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $7.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

