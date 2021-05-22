Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.