Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.90 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $37.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $38.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.88 and its 200-day moving average is $318.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.