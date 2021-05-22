Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,259,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,409. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.