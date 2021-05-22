Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. 1,179,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,579,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,110.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 119,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.9% during the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 589,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

