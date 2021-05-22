Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Seabridge Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13).

TSE:SEA opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.83. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.00.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total transaction of C$25,905.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$869,224.27. Also, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 48,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.64, for a total transaction of C$1,182,931.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,369,508. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,548 shares of company stock worth $462,113 and have sold 142,677 shares worth $3,243,958.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.