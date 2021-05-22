Analysts Offer Predictions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

