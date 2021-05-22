Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $198.40

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HII traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.67. 159,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $809,775. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

