Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) PT at GBX 113.20

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). In the last three months, insiders bought 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,641.

ITV traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 128.70 ($1.68). 3,990,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,454. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

