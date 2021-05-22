Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 907.86

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 904.80 ($11.82). 913,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock has a market cap of £9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 901.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550.40 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.