AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.
ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.
ANAB stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $694.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.15.
In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.