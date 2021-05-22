AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $694.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.