Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,833 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,260,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.