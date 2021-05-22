Anthony A. Marnell III Sells 13,456 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 96,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

