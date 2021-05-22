Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

