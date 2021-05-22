Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit