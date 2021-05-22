Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $170.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. 144,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,754,280 shares.The stock last traded at $128.24 and had previously closed at $124.80.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

