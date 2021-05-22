AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,117,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $149.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.