Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,092.84

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,092.84 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.44). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 836 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £165.25 million and a P/E ratio of -123.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,098.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.66.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

